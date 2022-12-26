Karnataka CM’s meet on Covid norms in Belagavi on December 26

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Omicron subvariant that is causing havoc in China detected in India, the state government is likely to frame Covid guidelines ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting in Belagavi on Monday with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and members of the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid. Ashoka, also the minister for disaster management, however, ruled out any severe restrictions on New Year celebrations and on travel.

“The Centre has already given us several instructions and the state government will take a decision based on them,” Bommai said in Bengaluru. He stressed that the decision will take international repercussions into consideration. Last week, the state government decided to make the wearing of masks compulsory in closed spaces.

Authorities also instructed mandatory tests for those with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Ashoka said the state is unlikely to see a lockdown or other severe restrictions.

“We don’t want to trigger panic among the public. We want to ensure that precautionary measures are taken. Rules like wearing masks will be back, especially indoors and in air-conditioned halls,” he said.

Asked if instructions would not queer the holiday mood of the people, Ashoka said the government is only testing international travellers who are landing in Karnataka.

“There will be no restrictions on travelling within the state or country as the situation is not that bad,” he added. The meeting on Monday is likely to discuss preparations and ramping up of infrastructure, like oxygen beds, ICUs, medicines and other facilities.

