Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC restrains Boman Irani and Classic Legends from using the "Yezdi" trademark

The conduct of Irani in obtaining registration of the marks is in bad faith and amounts to the misappropriation of the assets of the company.

Published: 26th December 2022 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the conduct of Boman R Irani of Rustomjee Group for obtaining the "Yezdi" trademark of the Ideal Jawa (India) Limited, when it is under liquidation, to take the advantage of the great legacy of the mark to do business, the Karnataka High Court restrained Irani and Classic Legends Private Limited, incorporated by Irani and Mahindra & Mahindra, and any others from using the trademark 'Yezdi' or any other mark containing the word 'Yezdi' as a word or a device whether independently or in conjunction with other words including all domain names which use the word/mark "Yezdi".  

Allowing the applications filed by the Official Liquidator and the Ideal Jawa Employees Association against the grant of "Yezdi" to Irani, Justice SR Krishna Kumar observed that Irani could not have obtained registration of the marks “Yezdi” during the process of winding up. The conduct of Irani in obtaining registration of the marks is in bad faith and amounts to the misappropriation of the assets of the company. All trademark and registration certificates issued by Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad in favour of Irani are null and void, said the judge, while keeping the order in abeyance for one month for the purpose of enabling aggrieved parties to challenge it before the appellate forum.  

Directing to pay a cost of Rs 10 lakh each by Irani and Classic Legends Private Limited to the Official Liquidator, which shall be utilised towards the costs and distribution to be made in process of winding up of the company, the court said that both Irani and Classic Legends are liable to account and pay to the Ideal Jawa for all claims made from the use of the trademarks of the Jawa.

Permitting the Official Liquidator to sell all trademarks and such other associated rights in and over the trademarks with all goodwill associated with the mark by public auction, the court directed the Official Liquidator to appoint a reputed form of Chartered Accountant to determine the benefit that has accrued to Irani and Classic Legends from the use of the Jawa trademark.

Directing that no further applications for registration of the "Yezdi" trademark in any form and by any third party shall be permitted by the Registrar of Trademarks in any of its offices without the court's consent, the court said if any applications are pending for registration by Irani or Classic Legends, or any person claiming through or under them, the same shall be closed by the Registrar of Trademarks of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi and no further grant or registrations shall be made against such applications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Boman R Irani Yezdi
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp