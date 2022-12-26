Karnataka HC restrains Boman Irani and Classic Legends from using the "Yezdi" trademark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the conduct of Boman R Irani of Rustomjee Group for obtaining the "Yezdi" trademark of the Ideal Jawa (India) Limited, when it is under liquidation, to take the advantage of the great legacy of the mark to do business, the Karnataka High Court restrained Irani and Classic Legends Private Limited, incorporated by Irani and Mahindra & Mahindra, and any others from using the trademark 'Yezdi' or any other mark containing the word 'Yezdi' as a word or a device whether independently or in conjunction with other words including all domain names which use the word/mark "Yezdi".

Allowing the applications filed by the Official Liquidator and the Ideal Jawa Employees Association against the grant of "Yezdi" to Irani, Justice SR Krishna Kumar observed that Irani could not have obtained registration of the marks “Yezdi” during the process of winding up. The conduct of Irani in obtaining registration of the marks is in bad faith and amounts to the misappropriation of the assets of the company. All trademark and registration certificates issued by Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad in favour of Irani are null and void, said the judge, while keeping the order in abeyance for one month for the purpose of enabling aggrieved parties to challenge it before the appellate forum.

Directing to pay a cost of Rs 10 lakh each by Irani and Classic Legends Private Limited to the Official Liquidator, which shall be utilised towards the costs and distribution to be made in process of winding up of the company, the court said that both Irani and Classic Legends are liable to account and pay to the Ideal Jawa for all claims made from the use of the trademarks of the Jawa.

Permitting the Official Liquidator to sell all trademarks and such other associated rights in and over the trademarks with all goodwill associated with the mark by public auction, the court directed the Official Liquidator to appoint a reputed form of Chartered Accountant to determine the benefit that has accrued to Irani and Classic Legends from the use of the Jawa trademark.

Directing that no further applications for registration of the "Yezdi" trademark in any form and by any third party shall be permitted by the Registrar of Trademarks in any of its offices without the court's consent, the court said if any applications are pending for registration by Irani or Classic Legends, or any person claiming through or under them, the same shall be closed by the Registrar of Trademarks of Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi and no further grant or registrations shall be made against such applications.

