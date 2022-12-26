Karnataka: Revenue Department gave us Banashankari land, says Sangha

BENGALURU: The Kendriya Upadyayara Sangha refuted the claims of Banashankari Temple authority that the sangha had illegally installed aboard, and said that they have approached the Muzrai department, which told them the land was sanctioned to them by the Assistant Commissioner of Revenue Department in 1984.

The agreed cost of Rs 2,31,250 at Jaraganahalli Village Survey Numbers 63/2 and 63/3 was already paid in two instalments. Later the records of rights, tenancy, and crops (RTC) were issued, stating the rights belonged to the sangha. Even when Bangalore Development Authority issued a notification twice for the formation of a Layout, the sangha reportedly challenged it, claiming that the right belonged to them, and the process was stopped.

“We are now being projected as land grabbers. We will show the records to establish that the land belongs to the sangha,” said Nanjesh Gowda, president, of Kendriya Upadhayara Sangha. The Muzrai department officials confirmed the sangha had approached them, and they had directed the sangha to furnish all records for verification. “We will examine the documents, and then decide on the next step. At present, the boundary of the temple area in 3 acres and 26 guntas is being guarded by Muzrai officials after the controversy,” said an official.

AH Basavaraju, chairman, of Banashankari Temple Development Committee, contended that the sangha has come into the picture recently, but the land measuring 141 acres was donated to the government, including the temple site in Jaraganahalli village by landlords Basapp Shatter and Shankrappa Shatter in 1935. “We will also check the documents by the sangha. Now, the site is guarded,” said Basavaraju.

