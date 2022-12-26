Home States Karnataka

PM Modi mentions Karnataka palm leather startup in 'Mann Ki Baat'

The PM said the couple is sending many unique products made from betelnut fiber to the international market.

The entrepreneur couple featured on PM Narendra Modi’s radio show

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A Shivamogga-based couple’s out-of-the-box idea on the use of betelnut fibre has earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suresh and his wife Maithili, who are residents of Vinoba Nagar, are exporting their palm leather products internationally.

Modi praised the couple in his Mann Ki Baat episode on Sunday and said the countrymen should use such indigenous products and gift them to others as well. Suresh and Maithili, through their startup Bhoomi Agri Ventures, are making and exporting areca palm products. Their palm leather project was instigated as a cheap plant-based replacement for animal leather, plastic and rubber.

The PM said the couple is sending many unique products made from betelnut fibre to the international market. “These people are making decorative things ranging from trays, plates and handbags from betelnut fibre. Chappals made of this fibre are also being liked a lot today. Today, their products are being sold in London and other markets in Europe.

This is the very quality of our natural resources and traditional skills, which is being liked by everyone. With the traditional knowledge of India, the world is looking at ways of a sustainable future. We ourselves also need to be more and more aware of this. We should use such indigenous and local products and gift them to others as well. This will also strengthen our identity, the local economy, and, in large numbers, brighten the future of the people,” he said.

Expressing happiness over Modi mentioning them in this radio programme, Suresh told TNIE that their project was possible thanks to the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana- Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR).

