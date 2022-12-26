Provide 10k jobs to youth every month: Karnataka CM on Good Governance Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark Good Governance Day, which is observed on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 10,000 job offer letters were issued to candidates trained by the Department of Skill Development. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai symbolically handed over the offer letters to eight job aspirants here on Sunday.

Lauding the efforts of Higher Education, IT/BT and Skill Development Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Bommai suggested that 10,000 job offers should be provided every month with the help of private companies. Under the Skill Development Department, offer letters with a minimum salary between Rs 18,000 and Rs 45,000 was handed over to aspirants of different educational backgrounds.

“It is for the first time in the history of Karnataka that offer letters have been handed over to 10,000 aspirants at one go. Our government is training youths, imparting the needed skills and improving their personality which is crucial to getting a job,” the CM said. Narayan said the state government is taking steps to improve accountability, transparency and efficiency in not only the higher education department but in other departments as well.

