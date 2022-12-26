Reddy floats ‘secular’ political party in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Putting an end to the political suspense, former minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of his political outfit -- Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) -- and declared that he will contest from the Gangavathi in the 2023 Assembly polls. Interestingly, his party had already been registered with the Election Commission of India sometime back.

Reddy’s move is a setback for BJP leaders, especially in Karnataka, who tried their best to placate him as he felt that he was neglected in the party. Even former chief minister B S Yediyurappa held talks with him recently. At a marathon press conference at his residence here, Reddy indirectly targeted the party’s national leadership, especially Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but praised Yeddiyurappa.

Asked whether his party will have any tie-up with the BJP, Reddy shot back that he is not an “adjustment” politician. “During the 2018 polls, Shah ignored me when I was no longer a BJP member, but summoned me to New Delhi two days later to repent about it. But he restricted me to campaign only for (Transport Minister) B Sriramulu in Molakalmuru. The BJP would have bagged more seats if I was allowed to campaign in other constituencies,” he said.

The candidature of Yediyurapp’s son BY Vijayaendra, who was about to file nomination from the Varuna constituency, was withdrawn at the last minute, which was an insult to the former CM, he added.

He clarified that he will not insist that his close associate Sriramulu and even his brothers Karunakara Reddy and Somashekara Reddy join his new outfit.

He will release the party symbol in a couple of weeks, apart from disclosing details on who will join and how many constituencies the KRPP will contest. It will be a ‘secular outfit’ that will follow the ideals of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, who dreamt of a casteless society, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

