Seven-year-old electrocuted on Mysuru school premises in Karnataka

Though the child was rushed to the Krishna Hospital in Nanjangud, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Published: 26th December 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted on the premises of Sri Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Nanjangud on Sunday. The police said that the boy, Navin, died after accidentally touching a live electric wire that had fallen on the ground. He is the son of the school’s physical education teacher Basavanna.

The incident occurred when he was filling water into a bottle at the school dining hall. Though the child was rushed to the Krishna Hospital in Nanjangud, the doctors declared him brought dead. The body was later shifted to taluk hospital for postmortem. DySP Govindharaju and PSI Arathi visited the spot and collected details.

