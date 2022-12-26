Will the Karnataka CM bite the bullet?

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Amid the high-decibel discussion over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s “mild protest” and quick action by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who persuaded him to attend the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi, almost passed off as a routine political development.

But the manner in which the situation unfolded – that too when the Assembly session is underway – exposed the disquiet in the ruling party and the pressure on the CM to expand his ministry. It has been eluding him for a long time. Now, the big question is: Will the CM take up the exercise when hardly three months are left before the state goes to the polls?

Taking up the ministry expansion to fill six vacant berths at this juncture, especially after the recent episode, is tricky. On the positive side, it allows the CM to take a few sulking senior leaders into confidence, broad-base caste equations and give representation to unrepresented regions.

Eshwarappa’s induction may help send out a message to the Kuruba community, a large section of which seems to support Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also said to be keen to get back into the ministry, could play a crucial role in shoring up BJP’s electoral prospects in Belagavi. The current political situation favours him, as unlike in 2018, the BJP is not in a dominant position in the border district with 18 Assembly constituencies.

But on the flip side, ministry expansion will be perceived as a political exercise ahead of the polls rather than an attempt to bring dynamism into the administration. New inductees will hardly have time to make any difference in terms of administration. The exercise could cause heartburn among those left out. It can even send a message that the party that managed a leadership change in the state without any hassles is now susceptible to pressure when its top brass is keen on emulating the Gujarat model of not giving tickets to many senior leaders and bringing in new faces.

While some leaders are sulking, the leadership will have little inclination to open one more front when it is expected to go the whole hog to make the most of the remaining time. The focus will be on delivering on its promises, improving its image, fighting anti-incumbency at the local level and gaining control of the narrative. The pros and cons of ministry expansion will be weighed keeping all these aspects in mind.

It would do well for those in power if the government reflects on its commitment to making the administration more responsive and responsible and take it to the doorsteps of the people. The CM did emphasise this on several occasions and even started many initiatives, but that needs a bigger push. It helps to improve the government’s image and could fetch great dividends in the elections.

As expected, the ministry expansion or any other politically important decisions will be taken by the BJP central leadership which will also work out different strategies for different regions – especially Old Mysuru, where BJP is yet to make big gains.

If the CM goes ahead with the ministry expansion, a Vokkaliga leader from the region may find a place in the cabinet. Congress and its state president DK Shivakumar are depending heavily on the Vokkaliga heartland where it has a clear advantage over BJP, unlike in other regions where the national parties are evenly placed.As of now, it looks like in most seats in the region it is going to be Congress vs Janata Dal (Secular), while BJP has the advantage in a few other constituencies.

The massive response to JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy’s Pancharatna Yatra may indirectly help BJP as it cuts into Congress votes. JDS is the first party to announce the list of its candidates.On his part, the CM will look to make the most of the remaining time to campaign aggressively. He will also present the budget in February just before the polls, making it the government’s report card and a statement of intent.

Ramu Patil

Associate Editor

ramu@newindianexpress.com

Amid the high-decibel discussion over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s “mild protest” and quick action by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who persuaded him to attend the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi, almost passed off as a routine political development. But the manner in which the situation unfolded – that too when the Assembly session is underway – exposed the disquiet in the ruling party and the pressure on the CM to expand his ministry. It has been eluding him for a long time. Now, the big question is: Will the CM take up the exercise when hardly three months are left before the state goes to the polls? Taking up the ministry expansion to fill six vacant berths at this juncture, especially after the recent episode, is tricky. On the positive side, it allows the CM to take a few sulking senior leaders into confidence, broad-base caste equations and give representation to unrepresented regions. Eshwarappa’s induction may help send out a message to the Kuruba community, a large section of which seems to support Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is also said to be keen to get back into the ministry, could play a crucial role in shoring up BJP’s electoral prospects in Belagavi. The current political situation favours him, as unlike in 2018, the BJP is not in a dominant position in the border district with 18 Assembly constituencies. But on the flip side, ministry expansion will be perceived as a political exercise ahead of the polls rather than an attempt to bring dynamism into the administration. New inductees will hardly have time to make any difference in terms of administration. The exercise could cause heartburn among those left out. It can even send a message that the party that managed a leadership change in the state without any hassles is now susceptible to pressure when its top brass is keen on emulating the Gujarat model of not giving tickets to many senior leaders and bringing in new faces. While some leaders are sulking, the leadership will have little inclination to open one more front when it is expected to go the whole hog to make the most of the remaining time. The focus will be on delivering on its promises, improving its image, fighting anti-incumbency at the local level and gaining control of the narrative. The pros and cons of ministry expansion will be weighed keeping all these aspects in mind. It would do well for those in power if the government reflects on its commitment to making the administration more responsive and responsible and take it to the doorsteps of the people. The CM did emphasise this on several occasions and even started many initiatives, but that needs a bigger push. It helps to improve the government’s image and could fetch great dividends in the elections. As expected, the ministry expansion or any other politically important decisions will be taken by the BJP central leadership which will also work out different strategies for different regions – especially Old Mysuru, where BJP is yet to make big gains. If the CM goes ahead with the ministry expansion, a Vokkaliga leader from the region may find a place in the cabinet. Congress and its state president DK Shivakumar are depending heavily on the Vokkaliga heartland where it has a clear advantage over BJP, unlike in other regions where the national parties are evenly placed.As of now, it looks like in most seats in the region it is going to be Congress vs Janata Dal (Secular), while BJP has the advantage in a few other constituencies. The massive response to JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy’s Pancharatna Yatra may indirectly help BJP as it cuts into Congress votes. JDS is the first party to announce the list of its candidates.On his part, the CM will look to make the most of the remaining time to campaign aggressively. He will also present the budget in February just before the polls, making it the government’s report card and a statement of intent. Ramu Patil Associate Editor ramu@newindianexpress.com