185 cybercrime cases booked in 2022: Karnataka Home Minister

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah giving the approval, an FSL university will come up in Karnataka and more cyber experts will be ready to handle such cases, he said.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra speaks at the Council on Thursday

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In all, 185 cases were registered in Karnataka under the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Intermediary Rules 2011 and 2022 against those posting intimate, vulgar and anti-social videos and posts on social media.

Since cybercrimes are on the rise, the government has set up eight cyber crime police stations in Bengaluru alone and units in every city and district headquarters. To handle such cases, police officers are being trained at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, answering a question from MLC PR Ramesh during the question hour in the Council.

Ramesh said that while questions are being raised on the “saffron bikini” across the country, videos, reels and photographs that are more vulgar are being posted on social media. Children who are supposed to use phones for studies are exposed to sexual content on social media, he said, adding that not even 1 per cent of the accused arrested under IT Act have been punished so far.

In all, 21 cases were booked in 2018, 51 in 2019, 130 in 2020, 175 in 2021 and 185 in 2022. A total of 80,379 grievances from victims of cyber thefts and other cyber crimes have been reported in the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal, Jnanendra said.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah giving the approval, an FSL university will come up in Karnataka and more cyber experts will be ready to handle such cases, he said.

Comments

