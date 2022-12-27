Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Forest department goes digital to avert man-elephant conflict 

They also stated that the brewing of illicit liquor in the thick forest of Malnad region was drawing elephants closer to human habitations.

Published: 27th December 2022

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: The Chikkamagaluru division of Forest Department has come up with an innovative plan to avert conflicts between villagers and elephants. It has decided to take the help of technology by installing digital display boards and starting SMS service to caution residents and visitors to Mudigere taluk about the movement of wild elephants.

An Elephant Task Force led by DCFO N E Kranthi, with Mudigere as the headquarters, has been set up. Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy on Saturday officially declared open the service. He released billboards and posters carrying details of the measures being taken by the task force.

Those entering the taluk and its surroundings can reach out to the task force on the contact number 7204004261, which will be displayed on the boards and posters, following which they will start receiving alerts.

The digital display boards will be installed at vulnerable places in Mudigere taluk like Handpost, Baiduvalli, Bhairapura, Gowdahalli, Mekanagadde, Gutti, Chegu, Gonibeedu, Kundur and Gabgal.

Meanwhile, members of the Bhadra Wildlife Conservation Trust DV Girish and S Girijashankar in a statement attributed the rise in man-animal conflicts to the obstruction posed to the path of the migrating elephants as these animals are prone to move in search of food. They also stated that the brewing of illicit liquor in the thick forest of Malnad region was drawing elephants closer to human habitations.

