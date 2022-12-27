Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt sets aside Rs 300 crore for 2023 poll preparation

To improve the infrastructure at government schools and colleges, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned for construction and repair works of classrooms.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government has set aside Rs 300 crore for the preparation of the 2023 Assembly elections. The fund is a portion of the second instalment of supplementary estimates tabled by the state government in the Assembly on Monday.

Among the major allocations in supplementary estimates was an outlay of Rs 638.08 crore for various flood-relief activities. Of the amount, Rs 500 crore was earmarked towards the outstanding amount as state grant for compensation of crops damaged due to floods in 2022 and Rs 124 crore for infrastructure works under the State Disaster Relief Fund.

For the salary expenditure of staff and officers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the state government has earmarked Rs 200 crore. Under the special assistance to states for land acquisition for the NHAI-Bengaluru Ring Road Project of 288 km, an additional amount of Rs 86.9 crore was provided, according to the supplementary estimate.

To improve the infrastructure at government schools and colleges, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned for construction and repair works of classrooms. The supplementary estimates amounted to Rs 8,001.13 crore, which included charged expenditure - made from the Consolidated Fund of India of Rs 1,806.18 crore, and voted expenditure spent using states’ funds of Rs 6,194.95 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka government 2023 Assembly elections
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp