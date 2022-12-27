Karnataka govt sets aside Rs 300 crore for 2023 poll preparation

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government has set aside Rs 300 crore for the preparation of the 2023 Assembly elections. The fund is a portion of the second instalment of supplementary estimates tabled by the state government in the Assembly on Monday.

Among the major allocations in supplementary estimates was an outlay of Rs 638.08 crore for various flood-relief activities. Of the amount, Rs 500 crore was earmarked towards the outstanding amount as state grant for compensation of crops damaged due to floods in 2022 and Rs 124 crore for infrastructure works under the State Disaster Relief Fund.

For the salary expenditure of staff and officers of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the state government has earmarked Rs 200 crore. Under the special assistance to states for land acquisition for the NHAI-Bengaluru Ring Road Project of 288 km, an additional amount of Rs 86.9 crore was provided, according to the supplementary estimate.

To improve the infrastructure at government schools and colleges, Rs 150 crore was sanctioned for construction and repair works of classrooms. The supplementary estimates amounted to Rs 8,001.13 crore, which included charged expenditure - made from the Consolidated Fund of India of Rs 1,806.18 crore, and voted expenditure spent using states’ funds of Rs 6,194.95 crore.

