Karnataka: Three quarry workers killed in Chamarajanagar as boulder falls on them

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, three labourers were killed when a boulder rolled down on them at a stone quarry at Bisalavadi village in Chamarajanagar district on Monday morning.

While two of the victims, Shivaraju (29) and Kumar (40), died on the spot, the third victim, Siddaraju, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. All three were from Kagalavadi Mole village in Chamarajanagar.

The incident took place at survey number 172 belonging to one Renuka Devi. It may be recalled that in March, three labourers died in a similar incident at a white stone quarry at Madahalli village in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar.

Nanjundaswamy, deputy director, department of mining, said, “We have shut the quarry and filed a criminal case against its owner,” he said.

