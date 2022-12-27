Preventive measures will not affect normal life: Karnataka CM on surge in Covid-19 cases

Home States Karnataka

On issuing separate guidelines for New Year celebrations, Bommai said it will be like in the previous years, but with some additional measures in the wake of the rise in Covid cases in a few countries

A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Bengaluru on Monday  | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be implemented in a phased manner without affecting the normal routine of common people and economic activities.

Addressing the media at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi after the Cabinet meeting, Bommai said that the Cabinet discussed the prevailing pandemic situation and measures to be taken to contain its spread.

The meeting also decided to discuss with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to create awareness among people, ramp up administration of precautionary dose, and do more tests, especially for people suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI), the mandatory wearing of masks inside and in public and implement other preventive steps in a phased manner, he said.

On issuing separate guidelines for New Year celebrations, Bommai said it will be like in the previous years, but with some additional measures in the wake of the rise in Covid cases in a few countries.

Bommai said the government wants the ongoing Belagavi session to be fruitful and issues pertaining to North Karnataka must be discussed in detail. The government is ready to discuss any issue taken up by the Opposition, he added.

