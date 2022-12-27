Rs 49 crore underground drainage project in Karnataka's Madikeri at standstill for three years

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Under Ground Drainage (UGD) project in Madikeri is at standstill for three years now citing land disputes. The strong opposition from the residents to the installation of underground pipelines has also added to the woes of the project even as Rs 27.2 crore completed work seems like it will be washed down the drain.

The UGD project in Madikeri city received approval in 2012 and the work began in 2015. Rs 49 crore was sanctioned for the project that promised a UGD network to 7500 houses in the city limits. The project aimed to install UGD pipelines for 109 km.

After the installation of UGD pipelines across a 69 km stretch, the project has came to a standstill and no work was executed under the project for nearly three years now.

The Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB) installed underground pipelines across a 69 km stretch at Rs 27.2 crore. However, the connection stands incomplete as the work of establishing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has not yet commenced. Without the establishment of the STP, the project will remain dysfunctional.

The project also received strong opposition from residents who blamed the project for ruining the already pitiable roads in the city limits during the digging work of the pipelines.

Furthermore, the establishment of the STP unit in 1.66 acres of government land in Badaga village limits has not started due to the perpetual land dispute issue. The approach road to the identified government land has been encroached on by two private owners in the vicinity. The lack of interest from the concerned district officials and people’s representatives has failed to address the dispute and carry out the eviction process.

"Several surveys were conducted and two owners have encroached on government land. Since there is a constructed building at one of the encroached lands, we requested one of the land owners to hand over alternate land in the vicinity to construct a 20 feet width approach road. However, the owners have not complied with our requests," confirmed Ajay RV, AEE of KUWSDB.

