Top brass tells Karnataka CM to hold all-party meet on quota

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a marathon meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi late on Monday evening, said he will decide on the demand of Panchamasalis for 2A reservation category and opposition for it from the backward classes, after holding an all-party meeting.

With this, Congress and JDS will have to have a say on the contentious issue.

“The discussion was around the tour programme in January of national leaders, including Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh. Also, the reservation issue that was raked up in the ensuing winter session was discussed. Nadda asked me to give social justice to the concerned, but keeping in view the party’s policy. I gave all the details and Nadda said he will speak directly with those demanding the quota,” Bommai said.

Following Nadda’s advice, Bommai said he will hold a meeting with BJP senior leaders and cabinet ministers in a couple of days and later an all-party meeting to take the final decision.

On Panchamasalis setting a deadline, he said there is no question of it, as the interim report of the state backward classes commission has reached the government and the announcement will be made after holding the all-party meeting as its many dimensions have to be discussed. “We should keep in mind the sensitivity of the issue as there might be aspirations from a community, but injustice should not be meted out to backward classes,” he said.

“Backward classes have over hundred castes and 200 sub-castes and it’s a complex issue that should be solved with a scientific approach and with experts’ reports,” he said. On expanding his cabinet, Bommai said a detailed discussion was held and he gave information about the representation of different communities and regions in the cabinet. The decision will be taken soon, he added.

“They will let me know soon. We have moved two steps ahead as compared to my last visit,” he said.

Bommai said Shah will take part in a public rally in Mandya on December 30 and will meet party functionaries in Bengaluru on December 31. The repercussions of former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy launching his new political party was also discussed. Shah advised Bommai to maintain restraint on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, as the case is before the Supreme Court.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a marathon meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi late on Monday evening, said he will decide on the demand of Panchamasalis for 2A reservation category and opposition for it from the backward classes, after holding an all-party meeting. With this, Congress and JDS will have to have a say on the contentious issue. “The discussion was around the tour programme in January of national leaders, including Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh. Also, the reservation issue that was raked up in the ensuing winter session was discussed. Nadda asked me to give social justice to the concerned, but keeping in view the party’s policy. I gave all the details and Nadda said he will speak directly with those demanding the quota,” Bommai said. Following Nadda’s advice, Bommai said he will hold a meeting with BJP senior leaders and cabinet ministers in a couple of days and later an all-party meeting to take the final decision. On Panchamasalis setting a deadline, he said there is no question of it, as the interim report of the state backward classes commission has reached the government and the announcement will be made after holding the all-party meeting as its many dimensions have to be discussed. “We should keep in mind the sensitivity of the issue as there might be aspirations from a community, but injustice should not be meted out to backward classes,” he said. “Backward classes have over hundred castes and 200 sub-castes and it’s a complex issue that should be solved with a scientific approach and with experts’ reports,” he said. On expanding his cabinet, Bommai said a detailed discussion was held and he gave information about the representation of different communities and regions in the cabinet. The decision will be taken soon, he added. “They will let me know soon. We have moved two steps ahead as compared to my last visit,” he said. Bommai said Shah will take part in a public rally in Mandya on December 30 and will meet party functionaries in Bengaluru on December 31. The repercussions of former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy launching his new political party was also discussed. Shah advised Bommai to maintain restraint on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, as the case is before the Supreme Court.