Home States Karnataka

Top brass tells Karnataka CM to hold all-party meet on quota

No question of deadline on Panchamasali demand; Injustice should not be done to backward classes: Bommai

Published: 27th December 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

BS Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a marathon meeting with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi late on Monday evening, said he will decide on the demand of Panchamasalis for 2A reservation category and opposition for it from the backward classes, after holding an all-party meeting.

With this, Congress and JDS will have to have a say on the contentious issue.

“The discussion was around the tour programme in January of national leaders, including Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and Rajnath Singh. Also, the reservation issue that was raked up in the ensuing winter session was discussed. Nadda asked me to give social justice to the concerned, but keeping in view the party’s policy. I gave all the details and Nadda said he will speak directly with those demanding the quota,” Bommai said.

Following Nadda’s advice, Bommai said he will hold a meeting with BJP senior leaders and cabinet ministers in a couple of days and later an all-party meeting to take the final decision.

On Panchamasalis setting a deadline, he said there is no question of it, as the interim report of the state backward classes commission has reached the government and the announcement will be made after holding the all-party meeting as its many dimensions have to be discussed. “We should keep in mind the sensitivity of the issue as there might be aspirations from a community, but injustice should not be meted out to backward classes,” he said.

“Backward classes have over hundred castes and 200 sub-castes and it’s a complex issue that should be solved with a scientific approach and with experts’ reports,” he  said. On expanding his cabinet, Bommai said a detailed discussion was held and he gave information about the representation of different communities and regions in the cabinet. The decision will be taken soon, he added.

“They will let me know soon. We have moved two steps ahead as compared to my last visit,” he said.

Bommai said Shah will take part in a public rally in Mandya on December 30 and will meet party functionaries in Bengaluru on December 31. The repercussions of former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy launching his new political party was also discussed. Shah advised Bommai to maintain restraint on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, as the case is before the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp