5,188 houses for civic workers under 'Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojane' in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 5,188 houses are being constructed for civic workers under the ‘Pourakarmika Gruha Bhagya Yojane’ in Karnataka, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Small Scale Industries N Nagaraj.

Replying to MLC S Rudregowda, Nagaraj said, “A total of 5,188 houses have been sanctioned to pourakarmikas in various TMCs, CMCs and corporations. Houses are being constructed for those who own a plot. Houses on the G+2 model are being constructed for those who don’t own plots. An agency of expert engineers has been constituted to ensure quality work is taken up,” he said.

