Hassan mixer blast: Parcel sender held in Karnataka

Sources said the woman, who is a widow, had received three small parcels from the same person, and discarded them without opening.

Published: 28th December 2022 09:57 AM

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: There are more questions than answers even after 24 hours of the mixer grinder blast in Hassan city in which a DTDC courier centre owner Shashi Kumar sustained grievous injuries.

Police have arrested the person who sent the parcel to the woman, but they are yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion which took place after Kumar opened it on Monday evening. The parcel was returned by a woman as it did not have the sender’s address.  

Refusing to disclose the name and address of the sender, SP Hariram Shankar said he will share the details after getting the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory.  Preliminary investigations reveal that there might be a personal grudge behind the incident.

Sources said the woman, who is a widow, had received three small parcels from the same person and discarded them without opening them.




