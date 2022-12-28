Karnataka Assembly okays Special Investment Region Bill 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Special Investment Region Bill-2022 to establish, operate, regulate and manage mega-investment clusters in Karnataka was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who tabled the Bill, said mega clusters will be developed on land measuring more than 1,250 acres and they will be out of the jurisdiction of local authorities. The regional development authority will take into account the development plan prepared by respective gram panchayats or municipalities before developing the clusters.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board will be the apex authority of the special investment region. Of the taxes generated from these industrial clusters, 30% will go to local authorities, while 70% will be reserved with the apex authority to provide necessary infrastructure and amenities to the area.

Congress MLA RV Deshpande said there could be legal hurdles if consent is not taken from local authorities for the Bill. JDS MLA Shivalingegowda said, “It is nothing but another land acquisition scheme from the government. Many industrial areas are developed by acquiring farmers’ land and now townships are being created there. The government should first conduct an audit of those lands that have remained unused and take them back.”

BJP MLA CT Ravi said, “A demand survey in every district should be conducted with a widespread plan for the next 25 years. Problems will increase with mega clusters... The government should look for better utilisation of resources in small clusters.”

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is aware of the misuse of lands granted for industrial areas in the past.

“The implementation of the Bill will start with an audit of unused lands. Various associations and forums have sought dedicated industrial areas with all basic amenities that will help them set up and run businesses easily. We want to make industrial areas on the lines of Electronics City which is self-sufficient. These clusters will be beyond Bengaluru. The consent for the Bill has been taken from local authorities. The unused land will be recovered,” he said.

