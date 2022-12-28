Karnataka govt aims to enrol 30L under Yeshasvini scheme

Home States Karnataka

Following high demand, CM Basavaraj Bommai decided to reintroduce the scheme and allocated Rs 300 crore in the last budget.

Published: 28th December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has set a target to enrol 30 lakh members under the Yeshasvini health insurance scheme by Dec 31.

“We have enrolled 19 lakh beneficiaries till Dec 26. If we fail to achieve our target, we will think of increasing the deadline,” Cooperative Minister ST Somashekhar told the Council. He said the scheme was launched in 2003 and was functional till 2017-18.

Later, it was merged with the Health Department and stopped in May 2018. Following high demand, CM Basavaraj Bommai decided to reintroduce the scheme and allocated Rs 300 crore in the last budget, he added.  

