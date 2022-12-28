Karnataka: Indian Bison allegedly shot in Kodagu's Nagarahole Reserve Forest

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An Indian Bison (Gaur) was shot inside the reserve forest limits in Kodagu district. The incident came to light after the guar succumbed to bullet injuries in the middle of the State Highway. The incident was reported at Mathigodu Forest limits.

The carcass of a massive guar was lying on the Thithimathi-Hunsuru-Mysuru State Highway 90. As the forest department was alerted, they rushed to the spot. The carcass of the guar was shifted with the help of tamed elephants.

The foresters spotted injury marks of a bullet on the guar’s stomach area. Veterinary doctors from the department rushed to the spot and conducted the post-mortem.

“The guar is approximately eight years old. The guar suffered two bullet injuries and the post-mortem report suggests that bullets were fired at its chest and leg. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the identity of the culprits," confirmed Harsha, DCF of Nagarahole Wildlife Division.

Virajpet DCF was not available to comment on the issue.

The incident of firing is suspected to have taken place inside the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. While the guar was injured, the animal escaped from the forest and succumbed in the middle of the road shedding light on the alleged hunting activity inside the forest limits.

The officials have assured to conduct an investigation into the incident.

