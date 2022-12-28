Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: KUD asks students to vacate hostels for Youth Festival, management defends decision

The authorities at the KUD said that the National Youth Festival is a giant event and everyone has to cooperate for the success of such an event.

Published: 28th December 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Students and faculty at Karnatak University in Dharwad have opposed the directions of the varsity to vacate the hostels for the period of nine days to facilitate guests coming for the National Youth Festival scheduled in January.

The five-day festival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12th in the Karnatak College Grounds in Dharwad.  Thousands of student participants from all over the country are expected to arrive in Dharwad for a week.

Those opposing the move of varsity pointed out that school hostels could have been used for accommodation besides booking hotels and creating tents for staying as the participants are students.

"The government is planning to spend Rs 20 crore for the event and they cannot make stay arrangements for participants? There is no point in asking us to vacate with our luggage when most of the academic lessons are lagging behind schedule at least by 90 days," said a senior student from KUD.

The authorities at the KUD said that the National Youth Festival is a giant event and everyone has to cooperate for the success of such an event.

"There is no forceful evacuation of students from the hostels but we have to make the arrangements and asked for their support during the event. Holidays have been declared for the students during the Youth Festival. There is a need for accommodation as large numbers of participants are expected for the event," K B Gudasi, Vice Chancellor of KUD told The New Indian Express.

A faculty member from KUD said that the administration could have used the opportunity to implement the 'Guest at Home' programme.

"Despite getting good funding from the government the organisers are unable to plan large accommodation. We suggest that tent-based accommodation set up should be done in open spaces around the event venue so that the students and PhD pursuing students from KUD do not have to vacate the hostels for nine days," the faculty member said.

"The varsity has not appointed the guest faculties though the course are behind schedule by one month, and the vacating hostels and holidays will further delay the beginning of studies. We are also excited about the youth festival but the students prefer to stay in their hostel rooms than go back to their homes missing the youth festival," the member added.

