Karnataka Lokayukta police conduct searches in tobacco units in nine districts

Search is in progress and further details will be released, Lokayukta sources said.

Published: 28th December 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted searches at tobacco products manufacturing units and godowns in nine districts of Karnataka.

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil issued 35 search warrants, including nine in Bengaluru, four in Tumakuru, two in Dharwad, three in Belagavi, four in Bagalkot, six in Ballari, two in Chitradurga, three in Bidar and two in Mysuru, authorising police officers to search and seize documents and other materials.

The search warrants were issued based on suo motu proceedings initiated by the Lokayukta after receiving a preliminary inquiry report from the police wing of the anti-corruption watchdog in connection with certain manufacturers and transporters illegally transporting tobacco products like pan masala, gutka and other forms of chewable tobacco products into Karnataka in collusion with Commercial Tax Department officials. 

It was also brought to the notice of the Lokayukta that these products attract GST at the rate of 28 per cent and illegal transportation of such products without rising the tax bills and invoices causes huge loss to the state exchequer. Search is in progress and further details will be released, Lokayukta sources said.

