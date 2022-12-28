Karnataka: This was the year we broke free from Covid, but it is back

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we come to the close of 2022, the mandatory mask rule along with other Covid restrictions is back with China, Japan, the United States, Brazil and Korea witnessing a sudden surge of the virus and deaths. After two years of the Covid pandemic, the state health department 2022 gave a respite to the people and lifted all Covid-related restrictions. Life returned to normal and people started venturing out.

To keep the state better prepared for such emergencies, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai apportioned nearly 5 per cent of the total outlay of the 2022-23 budget for health. It went up from Rs 11,908 crore the previous year to Rs 13,982 crore this year, an increase of 17.41 per cent. The budget aimed to focus on primary care, preventive care, rural health, maternal well-being and improving children’s nutrition.

To prevent youth from falling prey to tobacco, considered a gateway to drugs, the state government gave its nod to tobacco vendor licensing. If this becomes a reality, only those vendors who have a licence from the local municipal corporation can sell tobacco products.

This will go a long way in keeping tobacco out of the reach of children who are below 18 years old and do away with the illegal practice of selling cigarettes ‘loose’, which is where children get a chance to experiment with tobacco and become lifetime addicts.

The Indian Institute of Science expanded its Viral Biosafety level three facility to include a viral genome sequencing lab. It will be working with the government in tackling the Covid threat and also in handling any future emergencies.

One in six women and one in seven men are at risk of developing cancer in Karnataka, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and lung cancer among men. Doctors are urging the government to lay more stress on creating awareness of cancer prevention, early screening, detection and early treatment.

From 83 maternal deaths per one lakh, live births in 2017-18 to 69 maternal deaths in 2018-2020, Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality (MMR) declined by 14 points. With this, Karnataka also achieved the sustainable development goal of having less than 70 maternal deaths much ahead of the 2030 deadline. Health experts, however, pointed out that compared to other South Indian states, Karnataka has the highest MMR and has a long way to go in reducing it. Kerala has the lowest MMR at 19, followed by Telangana at 43, Andhra Pradesh 45 and Tamil Nadu 54.

A woman and her twin babies died in the Tumakuru district after the government hospital staff refused to admit her when she did not produce a government mother card and an Aadhaar card. Such dereliction of duty should be dealt with seriously and not just end with the suspension of a few staffers. The later circular by the health department not to ask for any ID cards in emergency cases was appreciated.

Taking a cue from Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics’, the state cabinet in July approved Rs 103 crore to set up urban health and wellness centres called ‘Namma Clinics’. Of the total 438 clinics (243 in Bengaluru), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai simultaneously launched 114 of them in the state in mid-December.

Each such clinic aims to cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000 and provide 12 services. While the clinics are yet to gain popularity, they are expected to witness more footfalls over the next few weeks to help the ruling BJP garner more votes.

