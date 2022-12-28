Home States Karnataka

Major IPS reshuffle on the cards in Karnataka

Published: 28th December 2022

Pratap Reddy

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a major churning in the Karnataka IPS cadre this weekend with the promotion of the senior-most Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) — the incumbent Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy — to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and the superannuation of DGP and Chief of Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guards, Civil Defence & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Amar Kumar Pandey.

According to informed sources, the government is likely to maintain the status quo in the city and post another DGP to Home guards, Civil Defence & SDRF since it is a cadre post.

Meanwhile, five Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) of the 1998 batch of IPS - Soumendu Mukherjee (Intelligence), Chandrashekhar (Central Range), S Ravi (Secretary to Government, PCAS, Home), Manish Kharbikar (Kalaburagi range) and Pankaj Thakur, who is currently on Central deputation and posted at the Intelligence Bureau -- are likely to be promoted to the rank of ADGP.  

IPS officers of the 2005 batch and Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) Ravikanthe Gowda (Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Raman Gupta (Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Bengaluru), R Dileep, Siddaramappa (Transport Commissioner), Balakrishna (Home guards), BS Lokesh Kumar (Ballari range), Kaushlendra Kumar (Central deputation, posted at the IB) and Abhishek Goyal (Directorate of Enforcement (ED) are likely to be promoted to the rank of IGP.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) and IPS officers of 2009 batch MN Anucheth, Sharanappa, Ravi Channanavar, B Ramesh, Shantanu Sinha, Vamsi Krishna, Abhinav Khare, Iada Martin and Bhushan Borse are scheduled to be promoted to the rank of DIGP.

