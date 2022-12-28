Opposition protests Karnataka govt to fund defeated candidates

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Assembly witnessed an intense drama over the allocation of funds as the opposition Congress tried to pin down the BJP government for trying to help the party’s defeated candidates.

Sringeri MLA Raje Gowda from Congress tried to move a privilege motion, saying he has been sidelined in his own constituency by the government while allocating funds for development works. “Crores of rupees which should have been allocated to my constituency has either been diverted to some other constituency or allocated through the defeated candidate. Nearly Rs 15 crore meant for my constituency has gone to Shikaripura,” he said.

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said, “The allocation of funds to a defeated candidate sets a bad precedent. It is against democracy. Do not make it a prestigious issue. A defeat is a defeat.”

When Law Minister JC Madhuswamy tried to explain that this cannot be a breach of privilege, Rajegowda and Kunigal MLA DR Ranganath entered the well of the House and threatened to stage a dharna. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said Rajegowda has not furnished any proof of protocol violation and asked him to go back to his seat.

He assured the opposition that the issue will be discussed in the business advisory. But Rajegowda continued to sit in the well of the House. CM Bommai gave him two options: Either withdraw of allocation or reissue it in the name of the government. Gowda accepted the latter and ended the dharna.

