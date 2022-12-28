Home States Karnataka

Opposition protests Karnataka govt to fund defeated candidates

Sringeri MLA Raje Gowda from Congress tried to move a privilege motion, saying he has been sidelined in his own constituency by the government while allocating funds for development works.

Published: 28th December 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Assembly witnessed an intense drama over the allocation of funds as the opposition Congress tried to pin down the BJP government for trying to help the party’s defeated candidates.

Sringeri MLA Raje Gowda from Congress tried to move a privilege motion, saying he has been sidelined in his own constituency by the government while allocating funds for development works. “Crores of rupees which should have been allocated to my constituency has either been diverted to some other constituency or allocated through the defeated candidate. Nearly Rs 15 crore meant for my constituency has gone to Shikaripura,” he said.

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah said, “The allocation of funds to a defeated candidate sets a bad precedent. It is against democracy. Do not make it a prestigious issue. A defeat is a defeat.”

When Law Minister JC Madhuswamy tried to explain that this cannot be a breach of privilege, Rajegowda and Kunigal MLA DR Ranganath entered the well of the House and threatened to stage a dharna. Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri said Rajegowda has not furnished any proof of protocol violation and asked him to go back to his seat.

He assured the opposition that the issue will be discussed in the business advisory. But Rajegowda continued to sit in the well of the House. CM Bommai gave him two options: Either withdraw of allocation or reissue it in the name of the government. Gowda accepted the latter and ended the dharna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raje Gowda
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp