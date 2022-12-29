ED to probe BBMP's borewell and RO plant scam in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged financial irregularities in borewells and RO plants installed in Bengaluru from 2016 to 2019. The agency has sent a notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking details about the works.

Confirming this, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they have appointed BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad as the nodal officer to coordinate with the ED officials and give all the details for inquiry.

BJP leader NR Ramesh, who is a complainant said there was a big scam in projects worth Rs 969 crore in five BBMP zones; Dasarahalli, Mahadevpura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka between 2016 to 2019.

"The palike said that 9,588 borewells have been drilled and 976 RO plants have been put up at a total cost of Rs 969 crore. In reality, there is not even 25 percent work regarding the same. The works were done at inflated cost. This is a loot and I filed a complaint at ACB 16/5/2019. Since the scam was over 100 crore, it was a fit case for ED probe as it attracts 'Money Laundering Act' and the case was transferred. On December 12 2022, I was asked to appear before them and given a 30-page statement." alleged Ramesh.

Ramesh named five Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, and Assistant Engineers in his complaint.

Reacting to the development, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, "ED sought information about the RO plant set up during 2016-2019 in BBMP outer zones. A complaint was first filed with ACB later it was transferred to ED. We received a notice in November and subsequently, BS Prahalad was made nodal officer to coordinate with ED officials and give them all the necessary details. Details have already been given to them."

Directorate of Revenue, Bengaluru, also is investigating the role of the Corporators of the wards where the scam took place, and the contractors who executed the works.

The ED, sought details of funds released for borewell drilling, RO plant installation, E-mail ID of contractors, cash flow chart for release of funds from BBMP account to contractors involved, bank account details, documents submitted by contractors for the completion of borewell digging, and RO plant. Details of report or certified copies by vigilance officers prior to FIR. Account officers who released or sanctioned funds to contractors and others.

