Govt extracting double revenue from us, say quarry owners in Karnataka

BENGALURU: As many as 14,320 members and representatives of the Federation of Karnataka Quarry and Crusher Owners Association staged a massive protest against the state government in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Among many demands, the protesters said that the government should not demand excess royalty. They claimed that most of them have already paid royalties and questioned as to why they were being penalised to pay more. They alleged that it amounted to extracting double revenue from them.

The protesters threatened to launch a ‘Bangalore Chalo’ march in the first week of January if their demands are not met.

Minister for Mines Halappa Achar met the protesters and assured them of taking up their demands with the government. The matter has been conveyed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who reportedly said that he would need a week’s time to respond to the demands, as the government is busy with the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

The protesters pointed out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-nation-one-tax policy and questioned why it was not being applied here.“If there is one tax, why are we being made to pay more,” asked Ravindra Shetty, president of the association.

The association also threatened to take up the matter with Union minister Nitin Gadkari if the state authorities do not respond to their demands.

State government sources have expressed concern that developmental work across the state may get affected because of the protest. There is also concern that the state authorities may invoke Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

