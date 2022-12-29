Home States Karnataka

In a first, IISc researchers roped in for Blue Economy project in Karnataka

The study also comes against the backdrop of the Central government undertaking a green economy project on the Western Ghats and increasing forest cover in the country.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sagarmala project

The study assumes significance as the Centre is working on creating ports under the Sagarmala project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru have been roped in to study the ecological and economical value of water bodies and coasts in Karnataka. This will be part of a Blue Economy study, a joint initiative taken up by the Central government and the World Bank.

“It will be for the first in India that such a study is being undertaken in the east and west coasts of the country,” said Prof T V Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc. Ramchandra said the parameters for the study are being decided.

The study is being undertaken by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Experts, ecologists and officials from the National Green Tribunal will also be a part of the project. The first meeting under the initiative was held in Chennai in November.

Experts told TNIE that the study assumes significance as the Central government is working on creating ports under the Sagarmala project. Many states like Karnataka have started the exercise of interlinking rivers and reducing the flow of water downstream to oceans and seasons.

The increasing number of dams has also led to a reduction in salinity and sand residues in water which lead to the sea. The study also comes against the backdrop of the Central government undertaking a green economy project on the Western Ghats and increasing forest cover in the country.

‘Net value of water bodies down to Rs 45K billion’

Earlier, speaking at the 3-day 13th International Biennial Lake Symposium 2022, Ramachandra said that the net value of the water bodies has now reduced to around Rs 45,000 billion from Rs 10 lakh billion in 2010. He said that the evergreen forest patch of Western Ghats has also reduced.

Apart from this, officials from the forest department and IISc researchers are awaiting orders from the Ramsar Convention Bureau and the Central government to declare Agnashini Estuary a Ramsar site after a three-year-long battle. Officials said this declaration will help secure the region and coastlines from further degradation.

Blue economy  

As per the World Bank, a blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth and the improvement of the livelihood of the locals. It is a scale of assessment of utilisation and value of natural resources in terms of jobs, the health of locals, ecology and ocean ecosystem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blue Economy study Indian Institute of Science
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp