Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: AICC general secretary meets Zameer in Delhi

Surjewala met Zameer at the former’s residence in the national capital. They discussed how to woo minority voters for the party.

Published: 29th December 2022 06:30 AM

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday held a meeting with former minister and Chamrajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and discussed various issues including the 2023 Assembly polls in Karnataka. The meeting assumes significance as Zameer has been conspicuous by his absence at several events organised by the Congress recently.

According to sources, Surjewala met Zameer to boost his morale as the latter was upset after ED raids on his properties. Zameer had also met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Hyderabad on the pretext of meeting MLA Rohit Reddy as part of a business trip. This meeting necessitated Surjewala’s meeting with Zameer, a source informed.    

Recently, Zameer was included in the list of the party’s election committee to select the candidates for the Assembly polls and made in charge of Gadag. Speaking to reporters soon after meeting Surjewala, Zameer called it a courtesy call. 

