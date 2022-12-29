Home States Karnataka

 Maintaining biodiversity register crucial for conservation, traditional knowledge, say experts

The need of maintaining a biodiversity register by documenting the local biodiversity, and the exploitation if not, was explained by Prof MD Subhashchandran, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every region has a rich and unique biodiversity, but little is known as most of it is not documented, patented and popularised. This is despite the Biodiversity Act of 2002 and the National Green Tribunal's orders to do so by 2019.

The need of maintaining a biodiversity register by documenting the local biodiversity, and the exploitation if not, was explained by Prof MD Subhashchandran, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, quoting the example of Garcinia Indica fat (kokum fat) which is in high demand in the skin and cosmetic industry.

He said that the plant/ tree grows in the Western Ghats region of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The extracts of the plant from this region are being sent to China, but the locals are not being given their dues. The fat extracted from the plant is used in treating chapped skin and China at present is the largest supplier of kokum fat. It is a billion-dollar market. The credit is being taken by someone else, even though the base is in Karnataka.

Similar is the case with Garcinia Cambogia. The fruit (resembling a pumpkin) of this plant is rich in hydroxy citric acid which helps in controlling obesity. So far no side effects are also found and it is locally found in the Western Ghats. The farmers or locals who extract it are given Rs 80- 100 for a kilogram of dried fruit, but the final product is sold for thousands of dollars.

He was speaking on the first day of the three-day-long- 13th International Biennial Lake Symposium 2022, organised by IISc. Subhashchandran was delivering a talk on-

Documenting Biodiversity by involving youth at village levels: Opportunities and Challenges. He said that from 2010 to 2020, Karnataka recorded only 200 biodiversity registers.

In India, a total of two lakh biodiversity registers were formed, but most of them are in local Indian languages. They are being lost as they are not digitised, patented and popularised. Even a decade after the biodiversity Act came in, little has been done. This is the reason why other countries are benefiting including Germany, which patented turmeric for medicinal value, while in India it was being used for centuries, he added.

“Every state, including Karnataka, has a biodiversity board, but it has no powers in conservation and protection. Its work is now limited to a documenting body. It has more weaknesses rather than strengths and the time is not far, that it will work in strengthening industries extract natural resources from forests as minor forest produce and help them make fortunes,” admitted a member of Karnataka state biodiversity board, not wanting to be named.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biodiversity Act of 2002 National Green Tribunal biodiversity register Karnataka
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp