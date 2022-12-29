 Maintaining biodiversity register crucial for conservation, traditional knowledge, say experts

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every region has a rich and unique biodiversity, but little is known as most of it is not documented, patented and popularised. This is despite the Biodiversity Act of 2002 and the National Green Tribunal's orders to do so by 2019.

The need of maintaining a biodiversity register by documenting the local biodiversity, and the exploitation if not, was explained by Prof MD Subhashchandran, Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, quoting the example of Garcinia Indica fat (kokum fat) which is in high demand in the skin and cosmetic industry.

He said that the plant/ tree grows in the Western Ghats region of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The extracts of the plant from this region are being sent to China, but the locals are not being given their dues. The fat extracted from the plant is used in treating chapped skin and China at present is the largest supplier of kokum fat. It is a billion-dollar market. The credit is being taken by someone else, even though the base is in Karnataka.

Similar is the case with Garcinia Cambogia. The fruit (resembling a pumpkin) of this plant is rich in hydroxy citric acid which helps in controlling obesity. So far no side effects are also found and it is locally found in the Western Ghats. The farmers or locals who extract it are given Rs 80- 100 for a kilogram of dried fruit, but the final product is sold for thousands of dollars.

He was speaking on the first day of the three-day-long- 13th International Biennial Lake Symposium 2022, organised by IISc. Subhashchandran was delivering a talk on-

Documenting Biodiversity by involving youth at village levels: Opportunities and Challenges. He said that from 2010 to 2020, Karnataka recorded only 200 biodiversity registers.

In India, a total of two lakh biodiversity registers were formed, but most of them are in local Indian languages. They are being lost as they are not digitised, patented and popularised. Even a decade after the biodiversity Act came in, little has been done. This is the reason why other countries are benefiting including Germany, which patented turmeric for medicinal value, while in India it was being used for centuries, he added.

“Every state, including Karnataka, has a biodiversity board, but it has no powers in conservation and protection. Its work is now limited to a documenting body. It has more weaknesses rather than strengths and the time is not far, that it will work in strengthening industries extract natural resources from forests as minor forest produce and help them make fortunes,” admitted a member of Karnataka state biodiversity board, not wanting to be named.

