Road rage: Local politician relatives assault two doctor brothers in Karnataka

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a 45-year-old urologist working in MS Ramaiah Hospital and his brother who is a government doctor, were brutally assaulted by two men, said to be relatives of a local politician.

The incident happened on Kammanahalli Main Road when the urologist was returning home in his car. Due to some engine failure, the doctor’s car stopped suddenly. The suspect who was in an SUV behind the victim’s vehicle started honking. When the doctor tried to explain the situation, the accused along with his relative who was in another SUV in front of the victim’s car, started assaulting him. When the victim called his doctor's brother for help, he too was beaten up by the accused.

The victims are Dr Puvvada Sandeep, the urologist, and his brother Dr Vamshi, the government doctor. “The accused punched us in the face and chest. I am experiencing loss of hearing in my right ear. There are stitches in my mouth. I have been advised complete rest,” Sandeep said.

We want the culprits to be punished, say attacked doctors

The incident happened between 6.45 pm and 7 pm last Friday. Sandeep is a resident of the 2nd block in the HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar.

“The police took us along with the accused to the police station. Even in front of the police, they were abusing us. We did not see them later. We found out that they are related to a local political leader. We had a tough time getting the facts right in the FIR. We had to approach the police commissioner’s office in this regard. The police told us to opt for a compromise. But, we want the two to be punished,” the urologist added.

Banaswadi police have registered a case. “Both the suspects have been arrested,” said a police officer. A case of causing hurt (IPC 323), wrongful restraint (IPC 341) along with other sections of IPC have been registered against the two.

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a 45-year-old urologist working in MS Ramaiah Hospital and his brother who is a government doctor, were brutally assaulted by two men, said to be relatives of a local politician. The incident happened on Kammanahalli Main Road when the urologist was returning home in his car. Due to some engine failure, the doctor’s car stopped suddenly. The suspect who was in an SUV behind the victim’s vehicle started honking. When the doctor tried to explain the situation, the accused along with his relative who was in another SUV in front of the victim’s car, started assaulting him. When the victim called his doctor's brother for help, he too was beaten up by the accused. The victims are Dr Puvvada Sandeep, the urologist, and his brother Dr Vamshi, the government doctor. “The accused punched us in the face and chest. I am experiencing loss of hearing in my right ear. There are stitches in my mouth. I have been advised complete rest,” Sandeep said. We want the culprits to be punished, say attacked doctors The incident happened between 6.45 pm and 7 pm last Friday. Sandeep is a resident of the 2nd block in the HRBR Layout in Kalyan Nagar. “The police took us along with the accused to the police station. Even in front of the police, they were abusing us. We did not see them later. We found out that they are related to a local political leader. We had a tough time getting the facts right in the FIR. We had to approach the police commissioner’s office in this regard. The police told us to opt for a compromise. But, we want the two to be punished,” the urologist added. Banaswadi police have registered a case. “Both the suspects have been arrested,” said a police officer. A case of causing hurt (IPC 323), wrongful restraint (IPC 341) along with other sections of IPC have been registered against the two.