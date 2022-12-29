Home States Karnataka

Wildfire destroys 60 acres of ‘shola’ forest in Charmadi Ghat in Karnataka

N E Kranthi, DCFO, Chikkamagaluru division, ruled out the role of miscreants in the outbreak of fire. 

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Around 60 acres of “shola “forest (grassland) has been destroyed in a fire in the Somanakadu region close to the Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru district. Forest personnel, who noticed the fire on Tuesday, managed to douse it.

Forest officials said the forests in the district face the threat of wildfire soon after the monsoon. Around 60 acres of forest have been destroyed and there is a possibility of the fire killing reptiles, insects and birds.

