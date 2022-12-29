Winter Session to end on December 29 in Karnataka for Union Home Minister visit

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The ongoing winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi is being wound up hastily, even before some major issues pertaining to various parts of the state have been discussed effectively.

Though the government is under pressure to take up several issues pertaining to North Karnataka on priority, the assembly discussed them briefly at the fag end of Wednesday’s session. Despite starting on December 19, the session has been unable to highlight many important issues, particularly of North Karnataka.

It was expected that the government would dedicate considerable time in both Houses to discuss these issues.

According to sources, the session is being cut short by a day and is expected to end by Thursday afternoon, in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mandya on December 30, which will be attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, most of his ministers and BJP MLAs.

The Speaker said that since the session will end early on Thursday, an important Finance Bill will be tabled soon after question hour. The session should have ended on December 30, as per the earlier schedule. Former minister R V Deshpande, an eight-time legislator from Haliyal, who was given the ‘Best MLA’ award in the legislative assembly on Thursday, expressed regret over the government’s continued failure to hold the session effectively in Belagavi.

“The government has invested hugely on establishing the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. Public money has been spent on this mammoth structure but unfortunately it is not being utilised properly,’’ he said. Deshpande told TNIE that the session should have been held at least for 22 days in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, so that important issues could be raised and discussed. “The government should hold sessions with some purpose and objective and ensure that people’s problems are discussed,” he added.

MLC from Belagavi Chennaraj Hattiholi said the objective of holding the session in Belagavi is not being achieved as it is being held merely as a routine. Many MLAs from border areas refrained from attending when a unanimous resolution was passed following a marathon debate on the Karnataka and Maharashtra border row.

Only 30 MLAs attend debate on NK region

The negligence of the elected representatives towards the burning issues of North Karnataka became visible during the winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday. Of the 225 legislators, only 30 legislators participated, of whom one legislator highlighted some issues of North Karnataka. The issues of North Karnataka were taken under special discussion in the Assembly on Wednesday evening for 30 minutes.

Muddebihal MLA AS Patil Nadahalli demanded comprehensive development of the region. He said, around 14 lakh hectare land of in North Karnataka will come under irrigation if the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) stage-3 is implemented. The government should resolve the legal issues and implement this important project, he demanded.

Also, there is a lot of scope for the development of the tourism sector as ancient ruins—Badami, Aihole, Pattadkallu of Kadamba, Hoysala, Rashtrakuta dynasty — are situated within a 100-km radius of Almatti dam and Narayanapura dam. There is also scope for fishing activities in the over lakh available saline land and backwaters of Almatti dam in North Karnataka under the Prime Minister’s scheme. Tourism and fisheries can create lakhs of jobs and improve the GDP of the state, he said. — Sunil Patil

