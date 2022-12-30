Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt brings KSRTC under ESMA for six months

ESMA will be in force from January 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023, and as per the notification prohibiting strikes in KSRTC. 

Published: 30th December 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a notification bringing the services of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA) for a period of six months. ESMA will be in force from January 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023, as per the notification prohibiting strikes in KSRTC. 

The KSRTC employees’ union, which has been protesting and urging the transport corporation to hike salaries in line with the 6th Pay Commission, reinstatement of dismissed employees, and withdrawal of police complaints against employees, among several other demands, said this is a routine order where the ESMA is renewed twice every year. 

On Wednesday, KSRTC directed that a copy of the government notification be put up in all its divisions, workshops, offices and bus stands and brought to the attention of the workers and transport unions.  Chandrashekar R, state president of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said this order prohibits employees from involving in any flash strikes without any intimation to the transport corporation but does not prohibit strikes that are done as per rule by the unions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC ESMA
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp