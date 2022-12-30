Karnataka govt brings KSRTC under ESMA for six months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued a notification bringing the services of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) under the Essential Services and Maintenance Act (ESMA) for a period of six months. ESMA will be in force from January 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023, as per the notification prohibiting strikes in KSRTC. The KSRTC employees’ union, which has been protesting and urging the transport corporation to hike salaries in line with the 6th Pay Commission, reinstatement of dismissed employees, and withdrawal of police complaints against employees, among several other demands, said this is a routine order where the ESMA is renewed twice every year. On Wednesday, KSRTC directed that a copy of the government notification be put up in all its divisions, workshops, offices and bus stands and brought to the attention of the workers and transport unions. Chandrashekar R, state president of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said this order prohibits employees from involving in any flash strikes without any intimation to the transport corporation but does not prohibit strikes that are done as per rule by the unions.