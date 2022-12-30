Karnataka: Kodagu's Thanal Ashram helps reunite elderly woman with family in Haryana

Home States Karnataka

Darshini became an inmate of the shelter home at Thanal and she has been receiving treatment for her mental illness for four years.

File photo of the Thanal Ashram in Madikeri

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Thanal Home in Kodagu – a shelter for the lost, destitute and homeless residents – has earned one more feather to its cap of social service. The Ashram is currently helping a woman reunite with her family after the latter lost ties with the kin and kith for over four years now.

Darshini, an elderly woman, was found homeless and lost in the Kushalnagar police station limits four years ago. She was suffering from mental illness and she was found lying by the roadside. The Kushalnagar police contacted the Thanal Home in Madikeri and requested the management to shelter the lonely woman. Darshini soon became an inmate of the shelter home at Thanal and she has been receiving treatment for her mental illness for four years.

“Earlier, Darshini only said that she was from the state of Haryana. However, with no other details, we were unable to track her family. Now, following continuous treatment, Darshini’s mental state has improved and she recently shared with us that she was from a place called Rohtak in Haryana,” recalled Mohammed, the head of the Thanal Ashram in Madikeri.

Following this information, Mohammed and the management at Thanal contacted the Rohtak police station. Photos and videos of Darshini were sent to the police, after which the Thanal management was guided to contact the Sonipat police station.

"A missing complaint was registered at the Sonipat police station and the identity of the missing person matched with Darshini. She has over 500 family members and relatives who are eagerly waiting to reunite with her. After she has been traced, we are getting several video calls from her family members who are glad to have found Darshni,” explained Mohammed. Darshini’s husband and a few family members have boarded the train from Haryana and are on their way to Madikeri. She will soon be reunited with her family. In the past, Thanal has helped reunite several elderly persons with their families.

Meanwhile, the centre is now equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to help nurture over 30 inmates of the home. The ICU facility was recently inaugurated and has been established by the Thanal Voluntary Wing and was inaugurated by Dr Abdul Salam, one of the heads of the Thanal Homes in Kerala.

