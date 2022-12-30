Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: MLAs skip session, debates on issues of North Karnataka turn farce

From Day 1, the number of legislators did not cross 100 mark. Around 10,000 people, including students from North Karnataka, witnessed debates from the gallery.

Published: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai initiates work to instal various statues on the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The special discussion on the burning issues of North Karnataka was rendered a farce, and both Houses failed to have meaningful and result-oriented discussions as not more than 30 of the 225 members were present during the debates. Moreover, most of the legislators from North Karnataka skipped the session.

The major debate in the Assembly and Council revolved around the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. Cutting across party lines, members of the Upper House condemned the Maharashtra government’s stand.

A day before the start of the session, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, in a press conference, had claimed that maximum time would be spent on discussing issues of North Karnataka. He had also said that all legislators must participate as it would be the last session of the present government. Permission to remain absent from the session would be given only in exceptional cases.

From Day 1, the number of legislators did not cross the 100 mark. Around 10,000 people, including students from North Karnataka, witnessed debates from the gallery. The business was held for 41 hours and 20 minutes in the Assembly, but not even two hours were devoted to the issues of the region. The Council held discussions for 45 hours on various bills, questions and issues of the state, and passed six bills.

On Wednesday evening, Muddebihal MLA AS Patil Nadahalli spoke for 30 minutes on the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project, developing North Karnataka into a tourism hub and bringing in railway projects and ports to boost trade. On Thursday, Hungund MLA Doddangouda Patil threw light on losses incurred by tur growers and demanded compensation.

Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Kashampur said a super-speciality hospital should be sanctioned for Bidar and urged the government to make financial inclusion in Article 371J for the development of North Karnataka. Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh demanded the release of funds for the construction of Samuday Bhavan, a centre for minorities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
issues of North Karnataka Karnataka asembly
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp