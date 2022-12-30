Karnataka to set up six 'After Care Homes' for girls  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Directorate of Child Protection is planning to open six After Care Homes for girls in the age group of 18-21 years who are left without homes and financial support after coming out of government-run childcare institutions.

Girls who are either orphans, abandoned by parents, or have single parents who cannot take care of them are provided shelter in government childcare institutions. They are provided support until the age of 18 and then are sent either to their guardians, or parents or left on their own. To support such children, the government is planning an initiative to support six NGOs to set up After Care Homes, especially for girls.

Haleema K, project director of, the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said funds for the initiative were approved in the 2022 budget. The department plans to open six care homes, two in Bengaluru and one each in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A budget of Rs 50 lakh for each care home has been approved by the government. The funds will be provided to the designated NGO on an annual basis. Haleema said the entire project is government-funded, including the salaries of employees and the cost of education and training provided to the children.

An official from the Directorate of Child Protection said each shelter home will accommodate 25 girls. As on December 22, 2022, there are around 80 government-run childcare institutions in the state for both boys and girls. In total, 1,040 boys and 1,196 girls are provided accommodation in these institutions.

