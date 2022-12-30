Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to set up six 'After Care Homes' for girls  

Haleema K, project director, Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said funds for the initiative was approved in the 2022 budget.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Directorate of Child Protection

Karnataka Directorate of Child Protection (Photo | Facebook)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Directorate of Child Protection is planning to open six After Care Homes for girls in the age group of 18-21 years who are left without homes and financial support after coming out of government-run childcare institutions. 

Girls who are either orphans, abandoned by parents, or have single parents who cannot take care of them are provided shelter in government childcare institutions. They are provided support until the age of 18 and then are sent either to their guardians, or parents or left on their own. To support such children, the government is planning an initiative to support six NGOs to set up After Care Homes, especially for girls. 

Haleema K, project director of, the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said funds for the initiative were approved in the 2022 budget. The department plans to open six care homes, two in Bengaluru and one each in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Tumakuru. 

A budget of Rs 50 lakh for each care home has been approved by the government. The funds will be provided to the designated NGO on an annual basis. Haleema said the entire project is government-funded, including the salaries of employees and the cost of education and training provided to the children. 

An official from the Directorate of Child Protection said each shelter home will accommodate 25 girls. As on December 22, 2022, there are around 80 government-run childcare institutions in the state for both boys and girls. In total, 1,040 boys and 1,196 girls are provided accommodation in these institutions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Directorate of Child Protection After Care Homes
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp