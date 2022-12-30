No decision yet on panel’s interim report: Govt to Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that no decision has been taken on the interim report submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in a sealed cover over the inclusion of Panchamasali, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva Lingayats, under 2 A category. Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi made a submission before the vacation division bench of Justice Mohammed Nawaz and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda during the hearing of a PIL filed by DG Raghavendra of Bengaluru seeking directives to declare the interim report tendered by the commission as void and unacceptable. As the Advocate General sought time to place the report before the court in terms of the directives issued by the court on the last date of hearing, the court indicated that the matter would be posted before a regular bench next week. The petitioner submitted that it would be impermissible on the basis of the interim report to include the sub-sect of Panchamashali in the category of 2 A. He further said that the concept of the interim report does not find a mention in the statutory scheme in terms of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995. Accordingly, the ad-hoc procedure now sought to be followed to notify the sub-sect of Veerashaiva/Lingayat community in category 2 A is impermissible in law, he claimed.