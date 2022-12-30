Home States Karnataka

No decision yet on panel’s interim report: Govt to Karnataka High Court

The petitioner submitted that it would be impermissible on the basis of the interim report to include the sub-sect of Panchamashali in the category of 2 A.

Published: 30th December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that no decision has been taken on the interim report submitted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes in a sealed cover over the inclusion of Panchamasali, a sub-sect of Veerashaiva Lingayats, under   2 A category.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi made a submission before the vacation division bench of 
Justice Mohammed Nawaz and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda during the hearing of a PIL filed by DG Raghavendra of Bengaluru seeking directives to declare the interim report tendered by the commission as void and unacceptable.

As the Advocate General sought time to place the report before the court in terms of the directives issued by the court on the last date of hearing, the court indicated that the matter would be posted before a regular bench next week.

The petitioner submitted that it would be impermissible on the basis of the interim report to include the sub-sect of Panchamashali in the category of 2 A. He further said that the concept of the interim report does not find a mention in the statutory scheme in terms of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1995. 

Accordingly, the ad-hoc procedure now sought to be followed to notify the sub-sect of Veerashaiva/Lingayat community in category 2 A is impermissible in law, he claimed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Government
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp