Too little, too late, says Karnataka congress

Published: 30th December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Kalasa Banduri project

Kalasa Banduri project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress leaders on Thursday termed the Central Water Commission’s decision to clear the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the much-awaited Kalasa Banduri project as “too little, too late.”

“The 2nd Jan 2023 Mahadayi Water Rally of @INCKarnataka at Nehru Stadium, Hubli has finally woken up Modi Govt from its deep slumber, after 8 years of being in power. This is too little, too late,” tweeted AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar, are starting their state tour from Vijayapura on Friday and they will address a rally in Hubballi on Monday. 

Surjewala said Congress will ensure 3.9 tmcft of Mahadayi water for 59 lakh people across Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad.  The Congress government will allocate Rs 500 crore in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power and allocate Rs 3,000 crore and execute projects in record time, he stated.

Cong State tour
During their state tour, the Congress leaders in Karnataka are planning to highlight various issues, including delays in taking up drinking water and irrigation projects. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will together visit all the districts from December 30 to January 29. After that, Siddaramaiah will focus on the Assembly segments in North Karnataka and Shivakumar will tour the constituencies in South Karnataka.
 

