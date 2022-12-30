Karnataka: Tourists can soon see how jumbos get back in shape  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department’s exclusive elephant care centre in Kolar, where at present four jumbos for being treated for obesity, diabetes and injuries, will soon throw open its doors to visitors.

Spread across 25 acres at Lakshmisagar reserve forest, the centre was set up in August with a capacity to house eight elephants. But now the department is working on expanding the centre to accommodate more elephants as well as opening a portion for tourists to visit and feed the animals.

The four jumbos at the centre came from Nanjangud in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa. Three of them are undergoing treatment for diabetes, injuries and swollen legs while the fourth is being treated for obesity.

“Diabetes and obesity are common among camp and temple elephants because of their diet and limited physical exercise. This is why such elephants take very long to heal when they get injured. At the Kolar centre, the animals are not just given special medical care. Each one is given specific diets and exercise curated to their body type,” explained a veterinarian.

The centre has kraals (corrals), separate covered enclosures for each elephant, shower and recreation spaces, medical rooms and walking areas. “Along with creating additional spaces to house eight more elephants, we are also setting up sustainable and waste recycling units.

Unlike other rescue centres, this one has open and closed spaces to protect elephants from the sun and rain. Special units for kavadis, mahouts, forest staffers and veterinarians have been made. Veterinarians and experts working with NGOs have also been roped in for treating of elephants,” the official said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department’s exclusive elephant care centre in Kolar, where at present four jumbos for being treated for obesity, diabetes and injuries, will soon throw open its doors to visitors. Spread across 25 acres at Lakshmisagar reserve forest, the centre was set up in August with a capacity to house eight elephants. But now the department is working on expanding the centre to accommodate more elephants as well as opening a portion for tourists to visit and feed the animals. The four jumbos at the centre came from Nanjangud in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Goa. Three of them are undergoing treatment for diabetes, injuries and swollen legs while the fourth is being treated for obesity. “Diabetes and obesity are common among camp and temple elephants because of their diet and limited physical exercise. This is why such elephants take very long to heal when they get injured. At the Kolar centre, the animals are not just given special medical care. Each one is given specific diets and exercise curated to their body type,” explained a veterinarian. The centre has kraals (corrals), separate covered enclosures for each elephant, shower and recreation spaces, medical rooms and walking areas. “Along with creating additional spaces to house eight more elephants, we are also setting up sustainable and waste recycling units. Unlike other rescue centres, this one has open and closed spaces to protect elephants from the sun and rain. Special units for kavadis, mahouts, forest staffers and veterinarians have been made. Veterinarians and experts working with NGOs have also been roped in for treating of elephants,” the official said.