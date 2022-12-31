‘Double engine govt has failed Krishna basin people’, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Accusing the ruling BJP government in Karnataka and the Centre of betraying the people of North Karnataka, mainly the farmers of Krishna basin with regard to irrigation projects, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah wondered why the double engine government has failed to get gazette notification issues of Upper Krishna Project stage –III which clears all the hurdles to use 130 tmcft of water allotted under the scheme.

Addressing a large gathering on account of the Congress convention on Krishna Basin’s irrigation project on Friday, he said despite the BJP ruling in the state and at the Centre, the government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people of Krishna Basin. Stating that merely by filing an affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre can issue a gazette notification on the Krishna tribunal verdict.

“But the government has no interest in helping the people. The government is busy in corruption and minting money,” he said. Questioning the BJP government as to why it has failed to allocate Rs 1.5 lakh crore which was promised by the previous CM, BS Yediyurappa for irrigation projects, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government has granted less than Rs 50 crore.

“ I am asking the BJP government where the money has gone which you had promised for irrigation projects is,” he thundered. He said that Congress will allocate Rs 2 lakh crore in five years to complete all irrigation projects if it comes to power in 2023. AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress government has been meeting all the promises which had been made to the people.

He described the BJP government as a government which beliefs only in giving fake promises.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP has been pick-pocketing the people ever since it has come to power in the state and at the centre.



