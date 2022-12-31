Home States Karnataka

‘Double engine govt has failed Krishna basin people’, says Siddaramaiah

Stating that merely by filing an affidavit before the Supreme Court,  the Centre can issue gazette notification on Krishna tribunal verdict.

Published: 31st December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Accusing the ruling BJP government in Karnataka and the Centre of betraying the people of North Karnataka, mainly the farmers of Krishna basin with regard to irrigation projects, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah wondered why the double engine government has failed to get gazette notification issues of Upper Krishna Project stage –III which clears all the hurdles to use 130 tmcft of water allotted under the scheme.

Addressing a large gathering on account of the Congress convention on Krishna Basin’s irrigation project on Friday, he said despite the BJP ruling in the state and at the Centre, the government has failed to meet the aspirations of the people of  Krishna Basin. Stating that merely by filing an affidavit before the Supreme Court,  the Centre can issue a gazette notification on the Krishna tribunal verdict.

“But the government has no interest in helping the people. The government is busy in corruption and minting money,” he said. Questioning the BJP government as to why it has failed to allocate Rs 1.5 lakh crore which was promised by the previous CM, BS Yediyurappa for irrigation projects, Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government has granted less than Rs  50 crore.

“ I am asking the BJP government where the money has gone which you had promised for irrigation projects is,” he thundered. He said that Congress will allocate Rs 2 lakh crore in five years to complete all irrigation projects if it comes to power in 2023. AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said that the Congress government has been meeting all the promises which had been made to the people.

He described the BJP government as a government which beliefs only in giving fake promises.
KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP has been pick-pocketing the people ever since it has come to power in the state and at the centre.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Krishna basin BJP government
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp