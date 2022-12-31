Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Drugs worth Rs 6.31 crore for New Year parties seized in Bengaluru

Police said they had kept a vigil on drug peddlers for over a month as they were anticipating that drugs would be supplied at New Year parties.

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested eight persons, including two foreign nationals, and seized narcotic substances worth Rs 6.31 crore in three separate operations. According to the police, the accused were planning to sell the drugs at New Year parties.

Police said they had kept a vigil on drug peddlers for over a month as they were anticipating that drugs would be supplied at New Year parties. In Kothanur police station limits, the police arrested six persons who are residents of Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

They had procured drugs from Nigerian nationals staying in Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The accused had rented a house in Kothanur to store the procured drugs and sell them at exorbitant prices during New Year celebrations. 

In another raid, police seized 2.3 kg of MDMA, 250 ecstasy pills, 4kg of hashish oil, 440g of charas and 7.1 kg of ganja, which is estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore. In another operation in Electronics City, the police arrested an Ivory Coast national and seized 250g of MDMA worth Rs 25 lakh. A citizen of Costa Rica was also arrested in Banaswadi and cocaine and ecstasy pills worth Rs 6 lakh were seized.

