Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Shah in town, but BSY on vacation in Singapore

Around this time last year, Yediyurappa was holidaying in Dubai with his family when the BJP state executive committee meeting was under way. 

Published: 31st December 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There was one important absentee at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s function in Mandya -- former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who incidentally hails from Bookanakere in Mandya. His absence has raised many eyebrows and led to talk of everything being fine between Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai. 

The fact that Yediyurappa was not present at the airport on Thursday night to receive Shah, and later on Friday in Mandya, has led to speculation of differences between the two leaders. Party general secretary Ravi Kumar and party leader B Y Vijayendra informed that Yediyurappa was away in Singapore, and had spoken to Shah over the phone about his pre-scheduled trip. He is due to return on January 5. 

A picture of Yediyurappa watching Shah’s rally in Mandya on his phone went viral on social media too. Around this time last year, Yediyurappa was holidaying in Dubai with his family when the BJP state executive committee meeting was underway. 

But sources said the differences were obvious in Belagavi too. Yediyurappa, who is normally diligent about assembly sessions, was present for just five days. Sources say the number of MLAs and others visiting him at the KLE guesthouse, where he stayed, had come down. Barring Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and a few others, there were few visitors.

BJP sought to play down any speculation, with spokesman Capt Ganesh Karnik saying, “For the BJP in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa is our tallest leader. He commands maximum respect all over the state. Everyone will be looking to his leadership to steer the party to success in the next election.’’ 

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, known to be close to Yediyurappa, said he doesn’t want to comment on this. Meanwhile, former RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, who is aspiring to return to the cabinet, also skipped Shah’s meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp