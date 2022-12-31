Karnataka: Shah in town, but BSY on vacation in Singapore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There was one important absentee at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s function in Mandya -- former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who incidentally hails from Bookanakere in Mandya. His absence has raised many eyebrows and led to talk of everything being fine between Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai.

The fact that Yediyurappa was not present at the airport on Thursday night to receive Shah, and later on Friday in Mandya, has led to speculation of differences between the two leaders. Party general secretary Ravi Kumar and party leader B Y Vijayendra informed that Yediyurappa was away in Singapore, and had spoken to Shah over the phone about his pre-scheduled trip. He is due to return on January 5.

A picture of Yediyurappa watching Shah’s rally in Mandya on his phone went viral on social media too. Around this time last year, Yediyurappa was holidaying in Dubai with his family when the BJP state executive committee meeting was underway.

But sources said the differences were obvious in Belagavi too. Yediyurappa, who is normally diligent about assembly sessions, was present for just five days. Sources say the number of MLAs and others visiting him at the KLE guesthouse, where he stayed, had come down. Barring Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and a few others, there were few visitors.

BJP sought to play down any speculation, with spokesman Capt Ganesh Karnik saying, “For the BJP in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa is our tallest leader. He commands maximum respect all over the state. Everyone will be looking to his leadership to steer the party to success in the next election.’’

Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, known to be close to Yediyurappa, said he doesn’t want to comment on this. Meanwhile, former RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, who is aspiring to return to the cabinet, also skipped Shah’s meeting.

BENGALURU: There was one important absentee at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s function in Mandya -- former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who incidentally hails from Bookanakere in Mandya. His absence has raised many eyebrows and led to talk of everything being fine between Yediyurappa and his successor Basavaraj Bommai. The fact that Yediyurappa was not present at the airport on Thursday night to receive Shah, and later on Friday in Mandya, has led to speculation of differences between the two leaders. Party general secretary Ravi Kumar and party leader B Y Vijayendra informed that Yediyurappa was away in Singapore, and had spoken to Shah over the phone about his pre-scheduled trip. He is due to return on January 5. A picture of Yediyurappa watching Shah’s rally in Mandya on his phone went viral on social media too. Around this time last year, Yediyurappa was holidaying in Dubai with his family when the BJP state executive committee meeting was underway. But sources said the differences were obvious in Belagavi too. Yediyurappa, who is normally diligent about assembly sessions, was present for just five days. Sources say the number of MLAs and others visiting him at the KLE guesthouse, where he stayed, had come down. Barring Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar and a few others, there were few visitors. BJP sought to play down any speculation, with spokesman Capt Ganesh Karnik saying, “For the BJP in Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa is our tallest leader. He commands maximum respect all over the state. Everyone will be looking to his leadership to steer the party to success in the next election.’’ Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, known to be close to Yediyurappa, said he doesn’t want to comment on this. Meanwhile, former RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa, who is aspiring to return to the cabinet, also skipped Shah’s meeting.