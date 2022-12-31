Quota announcement for Vokkaligas, Panchamasali-Lingayats a poll gimmick: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party leader

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the State Government’s decision to create separate reservation categories for Vokkaligas and Panchamasali-Lingayats an “election gimmick.”

Addressing the media here, Siddaramaiah said, “As the election is nearing, the BJP is trying to please the electorate and hence announced the reservation.” He said that no one knows the exact status of the reservation given to the 2C and 2D categories by scrapping the 3A and 3B categories.

Siddaramaiah said that the government should also clarify the new 2C and 2D categories and not keep the public and opposition parties in the dark. “If they have any concern, the government should get all the reservations ratified in the Parliament through a Constitutional Amendment,” he said.

Siddaramaiah clarified that he has got no objection to giving reservations to Vokkaligas. On the Mahadayi project, Siddaramaiah said, “It was notified on February 27, 2020, and what stopped the government for 2 years and 10 months in getting the DPR prepared?”

“As the election is nearing, the government is making announcements in a hurry without understanding the legal repercussions,” he said. Mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Siddaramiah said, “Shah campaigned in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and elsewhere and the BJP lost. Is he a magician to win Karnataka?”

DAVANAGERE: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday termed the State Government’s decision to create separate reservation categories for Vokkaligas and Panchamasali-Lingayats an “election gimmick.” Addressing the media here, Siddaramaiah said, “As the election is nearing, the BJP is trying to please the electorate and hence announced the reservation.” He said that no one knows the exact status of the reservation given to the 2C and 2D categories by scrapping the 3A and 3B categories. Siddaramaiah said that the government should also clarify the new 2C and 2D categories and not keep the public and opposition parties in the dark. “If they have any concern, the government should get all the reservations ratified in the Parliament through a Constitutional Amendment,” he said. Siddaramaiah clarified that he has got no objection to giving reservations to Vokkaligas. On the Mahadayi project, Siddaramaiah said, “It was notified on February 27, 2020, and what stopped the government for 2 years and 10 months in getting the DPR prepared?” “As the election is nearing, the government is making announcements in a hurry without understanding the legal repercussions,” he said. Mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Siddaramiah said, “Shah campaigned in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and elsewhere and the BJP lost. Is he a magician to win Karnataka?”