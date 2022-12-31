Home States Karnataka

Three held for trying to fix accountant in Karnataka

The arrested are identified as Rahul, Irfan and Chinttan, while Sameer is absconding.

Published: 31st December 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested three weapon dealers and are searching for another person, who was planning to settle scores with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant. 

The arrested are identified as Rahul, Irfan and Chinttan, while Sameer is absconding. The Cubbon Park police have had arrested one of the accused a few days ago when he was found possessing two pistols, one magazine and five live rounds. Questioned, the arrested Rahul blamed the chartered accountant.

Having, the chartered accountant, feigned ignorance when he was interrogated. Investigation indicated that one of the four accused, Irfan, was working in the CA’s firm in Mumbai, and was fired over charges of misappropriation of funds, and arrested. To avenge it, he hatched a plot with the gun dealers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
settle scores chartered accountant
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp