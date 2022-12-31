Three held for trying to fix accountant in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested three weapon dealers and are searching for another person, who was planning to settle scores with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

The arrested are identified as Rahul, Irfan and Chinttan, while Sameer is absconding. The Cubbon Park police have had arrested one of the accused a few days ago when he was found possessing two pistols, one magazine and five live rounds. Questioned, the arrested Rahul blamed the chartered accountant.

Having, the chartered accountant, feigned ignorance when he was interrogated. Investigation indicated that one of the four accused, Irfan, was working in the CA’s firm in Mumbai, and was fired over charges of misappropriation of funds, and arrested. To avenge it, he hatched a plot with the gun dealers.

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have arrested three weapon dealers and are searching for another person, who was planning to settle scores with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant. The arrested are identified as Rahul, Irfan and Chinttan, while Sameer is absconding. The Cubbon Park police have had arrested one of the accused a few days ago when he was found possessing two pistols, one magazine and five live rounds. Questioned, the arrested Rahul blamed the chartered accountant. Having, the chartered accountant, feigned ignorance when he was interrogated. Investigation indicated that one of the four accused, Irfan, was working in the CA’s firm in Mumbai, and was fired over charges of misappropriation of funds, and arrested. To avenge it, he hatched a plot with the gun dealers.