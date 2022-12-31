Home States Karnataka

Union Home Minister seeks inputs on Old Mysuru in Karnataka

Published: 31st December 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose focus is to win more seats in Old Mysuru in the 2023 assembly elections, held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the region, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, at a private hotel here on Friday evening.

Shah sought inputs from ministers Dr K Sudhakar, V Somanna, MLAs, MLCs and the party’s organisational leaders, to chalk out a strategy to increase the BJP’s tally from the present 17 to over 30 in the region, which has 59 assembly seats.

“We said the ground reality is that Old Mysuru, traditionally a Congress/JDS stronghold, cannot be won overnight. He promised to return with a strategy. Engaging state and national leaders, and tackling constituencies held by rival parties were also discussed,” a source told TNIE.

Having won Sira in Tumakuru for the first time ever, thanks to a concerted effort by the party’s leadership in 2020, the party is looking to tackle constituencies which have potential. The BJP leadership has realised that if the party can win more seats in this region, it will be in a comfortable position. BJP state chief Nalinkumar Kateel, CM Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and others were also on the dais.

