Belagavi: Skeletal remains send residents into a tizzy

Tension prevailed for sometime after the skeletal remains of a person was found on the premises of Hanumantwari Maal in the outskirts of Konduskoppa village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday.

Published: 01st February 2022

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed for sometime after the skeletal remains of a person was found on the premises of Hanumantwari Maal in the outskirts of Konduskoppa village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday.
According to police sources, Maruti Piraji Belgaonkar of Bastwad village in Belagavi taluk was the first to spot the skeleton with skull and few bones.

A police team led by Deputy Ccommissioner of Police Ravindra Gadadi visited the spot on Monday. The skeletal remains were sent to forensic science laboratory for examination. But, it is yet to be confirmed whether it is of a male or female.

However, according to sources, police have found a partially gutted leather belt and a piece of jeans pant. So the police suspect the skeleton to be of a male, sources informed. According to police sources, the victim is suspected to have been murdered six months ago, before disposing off the body by setting it on fire. 

Hence, the police are vetting into man missing complaints filed in various police stations of Belagavi and surrounding areas. A case has been filed at Hirebagewadi Police Station.

