STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP to hold meetings in all Karnataka districts on Union budget

Ravi Kumar said around 100 party workers, ministers, MLAs and MPs will be at the party offices in districts when the Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live on big screens.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s nationwide initiative, the party’s Karnataka unit is holding several conferences and discussions in all districts headquarters and other centres from February 5 to 15 to create awareness about the announcements in the Union budget.

The party has also made arrangements for a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the budget on Wednesday in all districts and taluks, BJP General Secretary and Member of Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar told the media on Monday. 

Ravi Kumar said around 100 party workers, ministers, MLAs and MPs will be at the party offices in districts when the Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live on big screens. The BJP MLC said subject experts, members of chambers of commerce and industry, BJP MPs and leaders will attend the conferences and discussion about the budget to be organised from February 5 to 15. Meanwhile, the party will also organise meetings with beneficiaries of the schemes to be announced in the budget, Ravi Kumar added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp