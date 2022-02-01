BJP to hold meetings in all Karnataka districts on Union budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of Bharatiya Janata Party’s nationwide initiative, the party’s Karnataka unit is holding several conferences and discussions in all districts headquarters and other centres from February 5 to 15 to create awareness about the announcements in the Union budget.

The party has also made arrangements for a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the budget on Wednesday in all districts and taluks, BJP General Secretary and Member of Legislative Council N Ravi Kumar told the media on Monday.

Ravi Kumar said around 100 party workers, ministers, MLAs and MPs will be at the party offices in districts when the Prime Minister’s speech will be telecast live on big screens. The BJP MLC said subject experts, members of chambers of commerce and industry, BJP MPs and leaders will attend the conferences and discussion about the budget to be organised from February 5 to 15. Meanwhile, the party will also organise meetings with beneficiaries of the schemes to be announced in the budget, Ravi Kumar added.