Declared dead in records, Karnataka man files complaint

According to sources, revenue officials of Mulbagal reportedly issued a death certificate stating that on July 7, 2021 Shivaraj had died.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

MULBAGAL: Mulbagal police have registered an FIR against revenue officials and former Tahsildar Rajashekar after Shivaraj, 40, a resident of Hosahalli Village of Kasaba Hobli, Mulbagal, found that the revenue records show that he was dead. In reality, he is still alive and kicking.

As the officials failed to take action on the basis of Shivaraj’s complaint, he approached the court with a private complaint to the magistrate, following which police registered an FIR against the officials concerned.

According to sources, revenue officials of Mulbagal reportedly issued a death certificate stating that on July 7, 2021 Shivaraj had died. Some persons reportedly pasted a poster near the main entrance of the village, propagating the false news. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivaraj, who owns a small shop, said that, based on the death certificate, the food and civil supplies department removed his name from the ration card and his family is unable to draw ration from the fair price depot.

He said he and his family members were shocked to see the poster in the outskirts of the village and added that it came to his notice in the second week of December. Shivaraj said that distraught over the incident and failing to get any response from the authorities, he finally filed a complaint with the magistrate.

Assistant commissioner, Anand Kumar Meena, said that an enquiry has been initiated, and steps were taken to cancel the death certificate, adding that he will speak to the authorities concerned to resume ration supplies to the family immediately.

Shobitha Ravindran, Tehsildar of Mulbagal, said that the incident was reported during the tenure of her predecessor. On the direction of the district administration, all measures have been taken up to conduct an enquiry in this regard and the death certificate has been cancelled, she said.

India Matters
