Final year MBBS exams postponement: Minister proposes; University dismisses

Students expressed anger over Twitter against the university and demanded that it consider the minister's request.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been no relief to demand by final year MBBS students to postpone the examinations scheduled to be held from 22 February.

After several Twitter storms by the students and a direct meeting with the health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday sent out a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences asking them to consider the students demand and postpone the exams but the university has sent out a circular the same day stating that, "There is no change in the final MBBS examinations schedule and also exams will start as per the scheduled date i.e from 22 February 2022."

The minister had earlier taken to Twitter and posted the letter sent and said, "Considering the plight of MBBS students, I have written to the Vice-Chancellor of RGUHS to consider postponement of final year MBBS exams scheduled from February 22 and reschedule the examination providing sufficient time for preparation."

However, the circular from the university signed by Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar evaluation states, "Considering NMC advisory, NEET PG tentative dates and RGUHS convocation schedule, the MBBS course examinations dates are fixed after consultation of principals of the affiliated all medical colleges principals and even other courses examinations of the university have also been scheduled. Further to inform the gap of two days between most papers has also been given for the first time. The other states and most deemed universities either completed already or scheduled exams during the same time. Hence there is no change in the final exams."

Students expressed anger over Twitter against the university and demanded that it consider the minister's request. Several of them even asked the minister to clarify the situation and not create confusion amongst students.

